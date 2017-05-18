Next Up The Most Anticipated New Winter Shows

There will be no button pushing or leverage pulling in The 100 Season 4 finale, we promise.

Actress Lindsey Morgan warns that you should forget the wine and the tissues for the final season hour though. Instead, she recommends grabbing some Wet Naps because the finale is going to be stressful.

"It's quite a ride. It doesn't stop from beginning to the end," she told TVGuide.com on The CW Upfronts red carpet in New York City on Thursday. "You're going to get really sweaty. It's a lot of stress."

What could be more stressful than trying to go to outer space -- which is exactly what Morgan's character Raven and her cohorts are trying to do before another apocalypse hits Earth. The season's closing moments won't have the characters figuring out what mechanisms to press though. Instead, Morgan teases, this season finale will give fans a very good idea of what's to come in Season 5.

"You're going to get a sneak peek of next season of what we're trying to convey," she said. "You'll see what we're already cooking up with and it's something so unexpected."

What do you think THAT means?

The 100 Season 4 finale airs Wednesday, May 24 at 9/8c on The CW.

