It's been a while since The 100 has suffered a major loss, which means we're due for devastation any week now.

We're nearly halfway through the fourth season, and we've yet to say goodbye to any major characters. It's possible that after the one-two punch of Lexa (Alycia Debnam-Carey) and Lincoln (Ricky Whittle) last season, creator Jason Rothenberg wanted to give fans a break before ripping their hearts out again (or maybe he just wanted to lull us into a false sense of security). Either way, there's no way this safety will last.

So who should we be worrying about right now? We have some theories.

Jaha: Our Spidey sense started tingling this season when Jaha (Isaiah Washington) began doling out sage advice to both Clarke (Eliza Taylor) and Bellamy (Bob Morley). These speeches felt distinctly like Jaha was passing the torch to the young leaders, saying everything that might need to be said before his ultimate goodbye. Jaha has also been working hard to atone for his mistakes which include, but are not limited to: infecting humanity with a mind-control chip that resulted in a whole lot of death and purposefully killing off many of his own people when he was Chancellor on the Ark. So what better way to find redemption than to sacrifice himself to save the world?

Jasper: Is there anyone more obnoxious than Jasper (Devon Bostick) right now? Although we used to appreciate the comic relief he provided, Jasper quickly transformed into an insufferable boil on an otherwise enjoyable cast of characters. He earned the right to fall apart a little last season after the murder of his girlfriend Maya (it's not like Octavia handled Lincoln's death all that well either). But rather than work through his grief and come out the other side, Jasper has continued to lose favor with his incessant whining and reckless behavior that put other people's lives and welfare at risk. It's one thing if you want to live like there's no tomorrow, but don't be a dick about it.

Monty/Harper: Being happy and in love is the No. 1 sign you're in danger on this show, which is why we're worried about both Monty (Christopher Larkin) and Harper (Chelsey Reist). This season, Monty has had some seriously juicy scenes in which he's stood up to Clarke and risked his life by telling the Ice Nation that Riley had gone rogue. It would be a serious shame if Monty's character growth were to be cut short by a stray Grounder arrow, black rain or any of the other things that could befall characters in The 100's future world.

But, this being The 100 and all, we also know that right when someone's doing well, that means they're poised for a fall. And so even if we stay positive and think Monty will survive a while longer, that only means the chances of his girlfriend Harper making it are even slimmer. And since Harper isn't as beloved a character as many people on this list, her death could be an easy way to kill someone off without making fans feel too betrayed.

Abby: The second Kane (Henry Ian Cusick) and Abby (Paige Turco) consummated their relationship, we began worrying. One of our all-time favorite couples on this series is already separated by miles, and we'd be devastated if they were soon separated for good. But, as explained above, Kabby's devotion to each other (and our devotion to them) only makes the death of either Abby or Kane more likely to occur. And seeing as Abby is currently struggling with the potentially fatal effects of A.L.I.E., we're betting she'd be the one to bite the dust if one of them has to die.

Raven: Honestly, after everything Raven (Lindsey Morgan) has been through, we're kind of shocked she's made it thing long. I mean, this girl has been put through the ringer! First, she survived her solo space journey down to Earth. Then she lost her boyfriend to another woman, whom she then witnessed kill said ex-boyfriend. She also suffered nerve damage in her left leg and was tortured by the Grounders and Mountain Men. Not to mention the fact that she was mind-controlled and now her brain is fried after improperly unplugging from A.L.I.E.

Because she's survived so much, we feel Raven deserves a lucky break. Why kick a girl when she's down, you know? And seeing Raven find hope would be an incredible ray of light in this dark show. But then again, this show thrives off darkness and we wouldn't put it past them to make Raven's life go from bad to worse to over.

