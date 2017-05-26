The 100 may have left viewers wondering what happened to the rocket and bunker survivors, but we know at least one character who will live to see the ground again: Tasya Teles' Echo.

TVGuide.com can exclusively report that Teles has been promoted to a series regular for Season 5.

Teles joined the cast in Season 2 as an Ice Nation warrior who formed a brief alliance with Bellamy (Bob Morley) when they were imprisoned by the Mountain Men. However, in Season 3, Echo betrayed Bellamy by leading him and Octavia (Marie Avgeropoulos) into a trap. She again turned on Bellamy in Season 4 when she captured him and sent him to Roan (Zach McGowan) as a hostage. But after Roan's death and her exile from the bunker, Bellamy was still kind enough to offer Echo one of the spots on the rocket, which allowed them to escape Praimfaya and make it to the Ark.

It's safe to say that when we next see Echo, six years after she left for space, she'll be a changed person. Having never left the ground before, Echo will have undergone the most dramatic adjustment to her new lifestyle -- not to mention the fact that she'll likely have become quite friendly with her former political enemies, including Bellamy and Raven (Lindsey Morgan).

In fact, based on the chemistry she and Bellamy had in the finale, there's a chance they'll have become more than friends by the time the show picks back up. When asked about the future of Bellamy and Echo's relationship, showrunner Jason Rothenberg recently told TVGuide.com the two "have always had sparks" and that there's far more to see from them in Season 5. "It's been a long and winding road, and obviously that road's not over yet," Rothenberg said. "They're all together in a group in space, so you never know!"

The 100 finale: All those major twists, explained

Six years is an extremely long time to be trapped in space together -- far longer than Bellamy and Clarke (Eliza Taylor) ever spent on the ground. When the series returns, will Bellamy and Echo be dating? Will they be space married? Will they have their own little kid to match Clarke's new protégé Madi?

Whatever is going on, The 100 fans will be spending a lot of time with Echo next season, so start preparing yourselves accordingly.

The 100 Season 5 will premiere on the CW in 2018.

