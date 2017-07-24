A lot has changed for Bellamy (Bob Morley) and Clarke (Eliza Taylor) in the six years since they last saw each other on The 100, but that hasn't stopped fans from hoping this fan-favorite pair will finally take their relationship to the next level.

But before any Bellamy and Clarke romance could ever occur, Taylor points out, they first need to be on the same planet. "If they do reunite, it's got to be the team being back together, first and foremost," Taylor told TV Guide at San Diego Comic-Con. "The romantic connection there, they haven't told me anything about that, so I don't know."

Creator Jason Rothenberg was similarly coy about Bellarke's romantic status, but he did indicate that fans shouldn't give up hope on the pairing just yet. "What I always say about questions in this area is you never know," the showrunner explained. "I don't want to spoil anything. I don't want to say what's going to happen and then have it not happen or vice versa, because it's always evolving."

The one thing Rothenberg could confirm was that Bellamy and Clarke's relationship will continue to play a pivotal role in Season 5. "Those guys are amazing together. They're really the heart of the show on some level. It's been their story since the beginning and it's their story today and you never know," he teased.

The 100 will return to the CW in 2018.

