Call it a crazy hunch, but we're pretty certain Clarke and the rest of Skaikru will eventually find a way out of The 100's current world-threatening crisis. The CW has renewed the post-apocalyptic drama for a fifth season, the network announced Friday. An episode count has yet to be determined, but the series typically runs between 13 and 16 episodes a season.

The political sci-fi drama starring Eliza Taylor and Bob Morley, which took a tumble in its third season and faced severe fan and critic backlash as a result of its poor treatment of a lesbian character, has seen improvement in its fourth. After five episodes, the series has seen a 70 percent increase in total viewers in Live+7 day ratings over Live+Same Day.

So far The CW has renewed nine of its current shows. Returning for the 2017-2018 season are Jane the Virgin, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, Supergirl, The Flash, Arrow, DC's Legends of Tomorrow, Supernatural and the freshman drama Riverdale, which received an early pick up last week. The long-running drama The Vampire Diaries will have its swan song Friday evening after eight incredible seasons, while the historical drama Reign will sign off later this year.

Elsewhere, midseason shows The Originals and iZombie, which debut March 17 and April 4, respectively, remain on the bubble. Decisions regarding their fates -- and the fates of freshman series No Tomorrow and Frequency -- are expected to come closer to May Upfronts.

(Full disclosure: TVGuide.com is owned by CBS, one of The CW's parent companies.)