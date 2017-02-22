For a few terrifying moments during Wednesday's The 100 it looked as if the series was ready to burn to the ground every last bit of goodwill it still had when, after being cornered on a cliff above a river, fan favorite character Octavia (Marie Avgeropoulos) was stabbed in the abdomen and then tumbled over the precipice and into the waters below.

After learning of Octavia's apparent death while being held captive by Roan (Zach McGowan) and the Ice Nation, Bellamy (Bob Morley) immediately and emotionally broke down as one would expect him to. After all, Bellamy and Octavia are the only siblings in the history of the Ark and that is a special bond that many of his compatriots could not and do not understand.

But guess what? All those tears were for nothing because Octavia survived being stabbed. And the hundred-foot fall into the water. And floating downriver while bleeding profusely from her wound. And do you know who we have to thank for her eventual rescue? Horse!

That's right, Octavia's trusty horse -- known affectionally around these parts simply as Horse -- found her injured body lying on the banks of the river some time later. How did he find her? How did he know where to look? Was it just dumb luck? Horse magic? Who knows!

To be honest, we had a feeling Octavia was going to survive on account Avgeropoulos promised an "action-packed reunion" between the Blake siblings just last week (and boy, now we can't wait for that moment!), but even if you knew Octavia probably wasn't dead, no one could have predicted Horse's pivotal role in her survival.

After Horse, the episode's clear MVP, licked Octavia's fingers to wake her from her near-death stupor, Octavia somehow gathered her last bit of strength and scooped herself up off the ground and onto Horse's back before telling Horse to take her home.

Suck it Clarke, there's a new hero in town. Long live Horse!

The 100 airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on The CW.