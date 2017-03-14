This week on The 100, Clarke (Eliza Taylor) has to start all over again.

After Ilian destroyed the Ark, her negotiation with Roan (Zach McGowan) proved to be for naught since now their potentially life-saving back-up plan is literally cinders. That means Clarke -- and Roan -- must throw themselves full-force into working towards the Nightblood solution, which just became humanity's only known means to salvation.

With the situation direr than ever, Clarke will need Bellamy (Bob Morley) now more than ever as she struggles to balance doing what's necessary and what's right -- all while avoiding repeating Jaha's (Isaiah Washington) mistakes. TVGuide.com spoke to Eliza Taylor about all that and more!

It seems like every week Clarke works so hard on a plan that is then moot due to circumstances beyond her control, and she has to start all over again. What toll does that take on her mentally?

Eliza Taylor: I mean, it's not great. It's really, really hard for her to handle and, as you said, over the episodes she's had a few little moments of just not being able to cope. But there's no time for breaking down, so she just has to put a strong hat on and hold her own.

How would you describe Clarke and Roan's relationship going into the next episode? Is there any trust left between them?

Taylor: Yeah, I think there is. They really do see eye-to-eye. And even though they've had their differences, they both want the same thing: to save the human race.

In the last episode, Roan challenged Clarke about how she claims to want to save everyone, yet still puts her people first. How will we see Clarke grapple with where her priorities truly lie going forward?

Taylor: Obviously, she wants to save a portion of her people, but she really does, deep down, want what's best for everyone. So going forward, it's just going to be a whole lot of figuring out how to do that and how to make sure that all of the clans -- or at least a portion of them -- can survive.

Will we see Clarke try to make alliances with other clan leaders?

Taylor: Yeah, I think that's safe to say that that's definitely in the cards.

There are a lot of parallels being drawn this season between Clarke and Jaha. What do you think of those comparisons?

Taylor: I think it's really interesting. Clarke is forced to see why Jaha did all the terrible things that he did, which she had never been able to see before. It makes for really interesting storylines. It's been nice working alongside Isaiah for the first time really ever.

How do you hope Clarke is able to learn from Jaha's mistakes rather than repeat them?

Taylor: That's a good question. I think by taking what she knows from him, but also using her own intuition and knowledge. Those two, combined, is what's going to help her not to turn into the leader that he was.

Earlier this season, Jaha spoke about how Clarke needs Bellamy. Why do you think they make such good partners?

Taylor: I'm not sure. I think Bellamy has a lot thicker skin and he's a lot more cutthroat, which she needs sometimes. And Clarke has a sensitivity and a sensibility about her that Bellamy needs sometimes. With those two things combined, they really do need each other. I think that's why people look up to them as a team.

Will we see Bellamy and Clarke continue to really lean on each other going forward?

Taylor: Yeah, more and more than ever they need each other.

Abbie's (Paige Turco) brain is being affected by A.L.I.E. How will Clarke react when she learns what's going on with her mother?

Taylor: Yeah, it's pretty shocking to Clarke. It gives her a lot more motivation to get to the island and be there for her mom and for Raven (Lindsey Morgan).

So Clarke is going to become very active in trying to save Raven and Abbie going forward?

Taylor: The thing is, Clarke really doesn't know how to help them. All three of them have really got to put their heads together to work out what's going on and how to stop it.

I feel like we haven't heard the last of the doomsday cult. Is it safe to say we'll see that return this season?

Taylor: Yes, that will definitely be back in a big way.

The 100 airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on the CW.

