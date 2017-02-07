Next Up The Most Anticipated New Winter Shows

Clarke (Eliza Taylor) has saved her people from a lot of things before on The 100, but she knows there's no way she can save everyone this time.

With that realization weighing on her, Clarke receives some good, albeit unsolicited advice from an unlikely source in this exclusive 100 sneak peek: Jaha (Isaiah Washington), the man who imprisoned her and killed her father. "I know the burden of keeping a secret you think is going to destroy your people," Jaha says after revealing he knows they aren't prepping Alpha Station for a winter storm or grounder attack.

"No leader starts out wanting to lie or imprison or execute their people. The decisions you face just whittle you down, piece by piece," he warns.

While it must be nice to know there's someone who understands exactly what she's going through, it's unclear how much Clarke can learn from Jaha's mistakes -- or if she's doomed to repeat them.

The 100 airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on the CW.

(Full disclosure: TVGuide.com is owned by CBS, one of the CW's parent companies.)