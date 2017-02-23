Next Up The Most Anticipated New Winter Shows

TGIT only officially returned four weeks ago, but it's already time for another revamp.

How to Get Away with Murder wraps up Season 3 Thursday, paving the way for The Catch to rejoin ABC's Shonda Rhimes-focused Thursday night lineup next month. And to make it official, Grey's Anatomy and Scandal stars Ellen Pompeo and Kerry Washington are welcoming The Catch's Mireille Enos to their slumber party in a new TGIT trailer. (See you in the fall, Viola!)

The promo will premiere Thursday night, but we've got your first look at it here. It features Enos strutting into a house, where Pompeo and Washington are waiting in their silk PJs -- with red wine and popcorn, natch. "Welcome to the party," Washington tells Enos.

The Catch, which is being retooled into a romantic comedy in its second season, returns Thursday, March 9 at 10/9c, after Grey's and Scandal.