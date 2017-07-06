MTV has finally set a premiere date for Teen Wolf's final episodes. The show will kick off its victory lap on Sunday, July 30 at 8/7c, Variety reports.

In addition to the premiere date, MTV also released the first teaser for the final season, which is mostly comprised of old footage. But hey, it's better than nothing, right?

Fans can expect a lot of familiar faces returning for the last ten episodes of Teen Wolf's sixth and final season, which will conclude with the show's 100th episode. That includes the confirmed return of Matthew Del Negro as Scott's dad Agent McCall, but no news so far about the returns of Dylan O'Brien and Tyler Hoechlin.

However, that doesn't mean that an O'Brien or Hoechlin appearance is completely out of the question. Hoechlin's schedule was fairly open during production on Teen Wolf's final episodes (his most notable credit was a few guest appearances as Clark Kent in Supergirl), so don't lose faith in a Derek appearance. O'Brien, on the other hand, is now a full-fledged movie star thanks to the Maze Runner franchise, so his return is less likely. On the bright side, Stiles already got his happy ending last season, so at least there are no loose threads the final season needs to wrap up with his character.