Welcome to Mega Buzz, your go-to place for the latest and greatest spoilers on your favorite TV shows. We know you have questions, and we have answers! If you're craving scoop on something in particular, e-mail us your question at mega_scoop@tvguide.com or drop us a line at Twitter.com/TVGuide. You can also catch up on all the latest Mega Buzz right here!

There's a war brewing on Teen Wolf, but don't expect a big showdown between Beacon Hills' most dangerous hunter and the most respected alpha anytime soon. Gerard (Michael Hogan) has a much more sinister plan in mind.

Rather than go after Scott McCall (Tyler Posey) directly, Gerard has his eye on another member of Scott's pack. So while Scott is safe from Gerard (for now), the same can't be said for anyone else.

But who could Gerard be targeting first? It has to be someone whose death would devastate Scott, which means it would devastate us, as well. Let's all just pray Gerard doesn't succeed and that all the pack members can survive these final two episodes -- even though it's looking increasingly unlikely thanks to Gerard's dastardly scheming.