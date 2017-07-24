Dear Teen Wolf fans,

"Scalia" is real. It is not a fever dream or a weird hallucination caused by the final season's big bad. Scott (Tyler Posey) and Malia (Shelley Hennig) are going to "slowly develop" some sexual tension and, with only 10 episodes left, it is safe to assume they are the endgame.

There are going to be little hints at the start of Season 6B that push the two closer together, Hennig told TV Guide on the Teen Wolf red carpet at San Diego Comic-Con.

"All of a sudden Scott is putting a blanket on Malia and you're like, 'Hmm, we know what they're doing here,'" the actress teased. "So we milked it and were having fun. I think the chemistry is good."

She hopes that the relatively slow burn will help fans appreciate how these two fit together, even though Hennig herself was surprised by the choice. It might seem sudden for fans who are still wondering what Scott's (kind of?) ex Kira (Arden Cho) is doing underground, or if Stiles (Dylan O'Brien) is going to be cool with his best friend getting with his first love -- but we'll have to see how it pans out.

One way or the other, fans aren't going to have a lukewarm reaction about this relationship development.

Teen Wolf kicks off its final season on Sunday, July 30 at 8/7c on MTV.