Teen Wolf has added yet another ridiculously good looking supernatural being to its already attractive lineup.

Casey Deidrick, who will join the show for the final ten episodes in the show's sixth and final season, tweeted out a preview of his character on Thursday, but now we've got more details on who he's portraying. Entertainment Weekly reports that he's set to play a Hellhound named Halwyn who spent some time at the Eichen House.

While his motives remain unclear, he does have ties to the mysterious group of hunters threatening Scott (Tyler Posey), Lydia (Holland Roden) and Malia (Shelley Hennig). For their sake, we hope he's traversing on the side of good.

With just 10 episodes left, the series will see plenty of familiar faces return including Matthew Del Negro as Scott's dad Agent McCall alongside Posey, Roden and Hennig. Unfortunately, there's still no word on whether or not Dylan O'Brien and Tyler Hoechlin will also be reprising their roles.

But at least we'll have Deidrick's nice face to look at in the meantime.

Teen Wolf kicks off its final run Sunday, July 30 at 8/7c on MTV.