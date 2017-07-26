Welcome to Mega Buzz, your go-to place for the latest and greatest spoilers on your favorite TV shows. We know you have questions, and we have answers! If you're craving scoop on something in particular, e-mail us your question at mega_scoop@tvguide.com or drop us a line at Twitter.com/TVGuide. You can also catch up on all the latest Mega Buzz right here!

Where's Danny?

It's a question that has haunted Teen Wolf fans for almost three seasons -- and now there's only 10 episodes left to get an answer. Danny Mahealani (Keahu Kahuanui) unceremoniously disappeared at the end of Season 3 once he and Ethan (Charlie Carver) broke up. We know that Ethan will be back for the final episodes, but we want to know if he's kept in touch with his beautiful, sorely missed ex.

The 9 Craziest Moments in Teen Wolf History

"I mean, in the way that you stay in touch with somebody that broke your heart," Carver told TV Guide, conveniently forgetting that Ethan was one half of a sociopathic duo attempting to murder Danny's No. 1 lacrosse bro Scott (Tyler Posey). "Danny withheld a lot of information in that relationship. You can't tolerate that. Trust and honesty are key."

Again, dude, have they talked? Do you have his number? Can we please see his beautiful face again? Does he still like to cuddle? Help us out.

"Of course they've been in touch," Carver said (thank God). "But after three years I think Ethan has moved on."

Good for you Ethan, but we clearly haven't.