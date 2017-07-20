We're not ready for Teen Wolf to end in just a few short months and a new trailer is making us even more anxious.

On Thursday, MTV dropped the official Comic-Con trailer and things are not looking well for our favorite Beacon Hill teens. That mysterious group of hunters is actually an army and they're coming for Scott (Tyler Posey), Lydia (Holland Roden), Malia (Shelley Hennig) and others. On the plus side, they'll have reinforcements in the form of Derek (Tyler Hoechlin) and Stiles (Dylan O'Brien) who make their triumphant return after months of uncertainty.

They'll have their hands full with hunters packing serious machinery to go with their extreme hatred of supernatural beings. The final 10 episodes will see plenty of fighting, people pushed to their limits and even more welcome returns like Kate (Jill Wagner), Jackson (Colton Haynes) and Ethan (Charlie Carver).

Teen Wolf begins its final run Sunday, July 30 at 8/7c on MTV.