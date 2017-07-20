Teen Wolf is gearing up for 10 more episodes, at least for now.

The cast of MTV's paranormal hit descended on San Diego Comic-Con for the last time on Thursday to discuss the final season and show off a brand new trailer. Stars Tyler Posey, Shelley Hennig, Dylan Sprayberry, Khylin Rambo, Cody Christian and series creator Jeff Davis were all on stage for the show's first time appearing in Hall H. The big surprise for the audience was the appearance of Charlie Carver and fan favorite Dylan O'Brien, who joined the cast onstage.

Before the surprises though, Tyler Hoechin and Ian Bohen kicked off the panel with a pre-taped apology they couldn't make it to San Diego, but they did deliver a clip of Derek's (Hoechlin) first scene in the final season. He's taking out a warehouse of werewolf hunters only to find out that Gerard Argent (Michael Hogan) is the one sending out the hunters. Luckily, Papa Argent (J.R. Bourne) is also looking for Derek and can stop his father from getting to Derek first.

That wasn't the only clip shown off for the audience. We also got to see Jackson (Colton Haynes) and Ethan's (Carver) first entrance in the final season. Jackson naturally gets a little too cocky with the new guidance counselor and ends up getting himself and Ethan chained to a metal fence, doused in water and prepped for electrocution. It seems like Gerard is coming for everyone -- even returning supernatural creatures.

The rest of the panel was a trip down memory lane as the cast celebrated their final season and reaching 100 episodes. Davis surprised his cast of young adults with videos of their first auditions, including O'Brien's first scene with Linden Ashby (who plays his father, Sheriff Stilinski) and Tyler Posey's first scene with Crystal Reed.

Posey struggled to fight back tears at several points during the panel, including when recounting for the crowd how he knew he and O'Brien would be best friends. "We were both wearing skateboard shirts...We were both in bands. We were musicians and we were the exact same age," Posey said with an emotional tremor.

O'Brien was equally expressive about what Teen Wolf has meant to him over the years.

"I was a kid out of high school who had never acted. I just tried out auditioning and got this part," he said. "This show became my entire school that I went to every day to learn what I was doing every day... This show started this way and it always became home even when I got another part or went and did something else in between on hiatus. I couldn't wait to come home and suit up as Stiles again."

Teen Wolf returns Sunday, July 30 at 8/7c on MTV.