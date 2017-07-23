Now Playing The Cast of Teen Wolf Thanks Fans Before Final Season

Teen Wolf is leaving us for good! And that means it's time for the cast to thank us, the fans, for giving them great careers from which to springboard from.

Okay, okay, it was a two-way street and we'll miss them dearly. But given the emotional and earnest goodbyes and thanks we collected from the cast at San Diego's Comic-Con, they may miss us just a little bit more.

"Know that you will always be on our hearts and our minds, and I hope we've done justice to these characters for you," Melissa Ponzio told TV Guide.

"Thank you all so much, we love you so much," Charlie Carver told us. "You grew up with us and we grew up with you, thank you for that. Teen Wolf for life."

But it's not quite goodbye yet as Teen Wolf readies its final 10 episodes, premiering Sunday, July 30 on MTV. And the cast also wants you to know that these final 10 hours will be awesome.

"I know you're gonna love this last season, because we all love it and we all put our hearts into it," Dylan Sprayberry told TV Guide.

But the real tough goodbye came from star Tyler Posey, who got choked up while saying farewell. Watch the video to hear his message.

Teen Wolf returns for its final episodes Sunday, July 30 on MTV.