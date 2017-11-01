There's another baby on the way for Teen Mom OG's Amber Portwood.

The reality star is expecting her second child, People reports. She already shares an 8-year-old daughter Leah with ex-boyfriend Gary Shirley. She is currently dating Andrew Glennon, whom she met while filming Marriage Boot Camp with her ex-fiance, Matt Baier. The two got together after Portwood called off her wedding with Baier earlier this summer.

Portwood first appeared on MTV's 16 & Pregnant in 2009 before moving on to star in Teen Mom, which was renamed Teen Mom OG after the rise of several spin-offs. Throughout her time on reality TV, she has battled addiction and revealed earlier this year that she was re-diagnosed with Borderline Personality and Bipolar Disorder while expressing her concern over conceiving a child with Baier.

"I just got re-diagnosed for Borderline Personality and Bipolar Disorder, and I've been taking three medications now that I need to take for the rest of my life," Portwood said on the series. "I can't, I can't get pregnant on this medication."

She then clarified her statement, saying, "I can get pregnant, but it would mess up the fetus. If I do not have medication, I will not be normal. I would have crazy mood swings."

Teen Mom OG returns Monday, Nov. 27 at 9/8c on MTV.