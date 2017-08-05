Next Up 5 Things to Watch Today – July 11, 2017

Now Playing Best TV Shows of 2017 (So Far)

The Television Critics Association has named Hulu's The Handmaid's Tale the best TV show of the past year.

The dystopian drama starring Elisabeth Moss took home the top prize at the 33rd Annual TCA Awards Saturday night in Los Angeles, Program of the Year, as well as Outstanding Achievement in Drama. Other winners included NBC's This Is Us (Outstanding New Program), FX's Atlanta (Outstanding Achievement in Comedy and Individual Achievement in Comedy for creator/star Donald Glover), and HBO's Big Little Lies (Outstanding Achievement in Movies, Miniseries and Specials).

Carrie Coon also made TCA Awards history by being recognized in Individual Drama Achievement for two different shows: FX's Fargo and HBO's The Leftovers.

Kristin Chenoweth hosted the ceremony, which acknowledged the top TV shows as chosen by votes cast by 220 professional TV critics and journalists from the United States and Canada. A Heritage Award was also bestowed upon Seinfeld, and documentarian Ken Burns was also honored with a Career Achievement Award.

Catch Up on All the Latest News from TCAs

Check out the complete list of winners here:

Individual Achievement in Drama: Carrie Coon (The Leftovers and Fargo, HBO and FX)

Individual Achievement in Comedy: Donald Glover (Atlanta, FX)

Outstanding Achievement in News and Information: O.J.: Made in America (ESPN)

Outstanding Achievement in Reality Programming: Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath (A&E)

Outstanding Achievement in Youth Programming: Speechless (ABC)

Outstanding New Program: This Is Us (NBC)

Outstanding Achievement in Movies, Miniseries and Specials: Big Little Lies (HBO)

Outstanding Achievement in Drama: The Handmaid's Tale (Hulu)

Outstanding Achievement in Comedy: Atlanta (FX)

Program of the Year: The Handmaid's Tale (Hulu)

Career Achievement Award:Ken Burns

Heritage Award: Seinfeld (NBC)