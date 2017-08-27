The new Taylor Swift has officially arrived!

The singer debuted the music video for her latest single, "Look What You Made Me Do" during this year's MTV Video Music Awards and with it, ushered in a new era. "The old Taylor can't come to the phone right now," she declares in the video. "Why? Because she's dead!"

But rather than simply declare herself dead, Tay Tay took things a step further and had a zombie-fied version of herself crawl out of a grave for "Taylor Swift's Reputation." Later in the video, the new Swift even confronted versions of herself from the past, resulting in the Swifts going after each other with the same ammo Swift critics have been attacking the singer with for years.

The single is the first song off her new album, "Reputation," which has been described as a new sound for the VMA and Grammy Award-winning artist. While she wasn't able to attend the actual ceremony, we're pretty sure she'll be the most talked about thing this evening.

What did you all think of the video? Are you here for this new, edgier Taylor?