If the whole latest-night TV host thing doesn't work out for James Corden, here's a fun bit of trivia: he's actually got the skills and fashion sense to make a very serviceable Taylor Swift backup dancer, as seen during last night's The Late Late Show.

Corden made it to the dress rehearsal for the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball concert and ended up coming to Swift's rescue to fill in a blank space (get it?) in her dance troupe. Appearing in a crop top underlaid with a torso-strangling fishnet girdle, Corden was ready to take the stage — and while Swift looked skeptical from the get go, we've gotta say, he totally nailed the moves.

Unfortunately, the TV host was a little too enthusiastic about being part of the squad, and things got weird when he tried to lead a call-and-response group cheer. Look at his poor heartbroken face when he realizes that he's not Taylor's favorite James! Devastating.

