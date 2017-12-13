PBS has suspended distribution of its late night talk show Tavis Smiley after sexual harassment claims were made against its host, Tavis Smiley, Variety reports.

The network hired a legal team to look into allegations of sexual misconduct from 10 witnesses, both male and female, and found Smiley engaged in sexual relationships with multiple subordinates. Some of the witnesses felt that their employment status was linked to their relationships with Smiley, and said that Smiley created an abusive work environment.

"Effective today, PBS has indefinitely suspended distribution of Tavis Smiley, produced by TS Media, an independent production company," a PBS spokesperson said in a statement Wednesday. "PBS engaged an outside law firm to conduct an investigation immediately after learning of troubling allegations regarding Mr. Smiley. This investigation included interviews with witnesses as well as with Mr. Smiley. The inquiry uncovered multiple, credible allegations of conduct that is inconsistent with the values and standards of PBS, and the totality of this information led to today's decision."

Smiley's half-hour talk show started in 2004 and airs on PBS member stations.