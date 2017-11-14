Circle Thursday, Dec. 14 on your calendar, because that's when Fox will air a pair of all-star holiday musical specials: Taraji's White Hot Holidays and Showtime at the Apollo: Christmas.

The night kicks off with Empire's Taraji P. Henson returning to host the third annual Taraji's White Hot Holidays. The special will feature renditions of holiday classics performed by artists including Chaka Khan, Ciara, Faith Evans, Fergie, Jussie Smollett, Leslie Odom Jr., Salt-N-Pepa and the Ying Yang Twins. The holiday extravaganza will also feature appearances by DJ Khaled, Taye Diggs, Jay Pharoah, Method Man, Tituss Burgess and Niecy Nash, among other surprise guests and performances.

Taraji P. Henson, Taraji's White Hot Holidays Photo: Michael Becker/FOX



It will be followed by a Steve Harvey-hosted special from Harlem's legendary Apollo Theater. It will feature performances by Snoop Dogg & Boyz II Men, Fifth Harmony and DMX, who will almost certainly be performing his cult classic rendition of "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer." It will also feature performances from the Apollo's up-and-coming amateur talent pool, who risk being booed off the stage by the famously tough crowd.

Fox also has a live musical version of the classic holiday movie A Christmas Story on deck (the halls) for Sunday, Dec. 17.

Taraji's White Hot Holidays airs Thursday, Dec. 14 at 8/7c, followed by Showtime at the Apollo: Christmas at 9/8c, on Fox.