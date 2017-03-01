Chris Hardwick's slow, deliberate push into taking over TV completely continues with the announcement of Talking with Chris Hardwick, a semi-spin-off of AMC's Talking Dead, his popular Walking Dead aftershow.

Talking with Chris Hardwick will air Sunday nights at 11pm ET when The Walking Dead and Fear the Walking Dead are on hiatus. When they're on, Talking Dead will air instead.

Unlike Talking Dead, Talking with Chris Hardwick will welcome guests from outside the Walking Dead franchise, as Hardwick will interview individuals or groups from across pop culture in the hour.

Chris Hardwick

Talking Dead was the first post-episode discussion show in what has become a crowded genre that includes HBO's After the Thrones, USA's Hacking Robot and several more online aftershows. But none have been as successful as AMC's Dead franchise. Other variations in the Talking franchise have included Talking Bad (Breaking Bad), Talking Saul (Better Call Saul) and Talking Preacher (Preacher).

"Chris Hardwick is just the ultimate fan guide, advocate and conversationalist. He took our desire to serve the fans of The Walking Dead with an hour of discussion and analysis following each new episode and turned it into the #1 talk show on television, and a model that has been widely emulated but never quite duplicated, because Chris is the key," Joel Stillerman, president of original programming and development for AMC and SundanceTV, said in a statement.

The busy Hardwick -- who may have a few clones of himself -- also hosts Comedy Central's @midnight and NBC's The Wall and is CEO of Nerdist Industries.

Talking with Chris Hardwick premieres April 9, a week after the Season 7 finale of The Walking Dead.