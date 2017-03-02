Bryan Mills (Clive Standen) might not have perfected is particular set of skills yet on NBC's Taken series, but that doesn't mean he isn't a bonafide badass.

In this exclusive sneak peek of Monday's episode, Bryan pulls the ultimate bait-and-switch on a pair of goons who have been sent to kill an informant in the hospital. But when the assassins approach the hospital bed prepared to smother the resting patient, they get the shock of a lifetime when none other than Bryan leaps out from the hospital bed with a stake in one hand and a gun in the other.

Taken airs Mondays at 10/9c on NBC.