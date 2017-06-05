Now Playing Here Are Three Shows We're Excited to See This Fall

Taken has found its new showrunner. Person of Interest's Greg Plageman will replace Alexander Cary, Variety reports.

"We're thrilled to bring Greg on to run the show," Matthew Gross, president of EuropaCorp TV USA, said in a statement. "His enormous talent and vast experience with bold broadcast television is a perfect fit. We look forward to seeing what his vision and direction brings to Taken and the Bryan Mills character as we move into the show's second season."

When NBC renewed Taken for a 16-episode Season 2 in May, it was announced that Cary would be leaving the drama. The news came amid speculation that NBC was hoping to tweak Taken's format to make it more of a procedural, which would fall in line with Plageman's history.

Plageman was the showrunner of Person of Interest, a popular procedural which ran for five seasons on CBS. His other credits include Cold Case, NYPD Blue and Law & Order.

Taken is a prequel to the Liam Neeson film franchise with Vikings' Clive Standen taking on the role of Bryan Mills long before his daughter was ever abducted. The NBC drama also stars Jennifer Beals and Gaius Charles. Luc Besson, who helmed the Neeson movies, is an executive producer alongside Matthew Gross, Alex Graves. Edouard de Vesinne and Thomas Anargyros.