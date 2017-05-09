Alex Cary is taking his "particular set of skills" elsewhere while NBC gives Takenan expanded second season order.

According to Deadline, the series, whose 10-episode first season premiered in February, has been greenlit for a sophomore run that will feature 16 episodes and a new showrunner.

Cary, who produced the entire first season and wrote three of its episodes, is said to have left the show in an amicable parting with the network, with speculation looming that the network aims to tweak the formatting of the show to make it more of a procedural series than a strict thriller-drama.

Taken, 20th Century Fox

Taken was modeled after the hit film series of the same name featuring Liam Neeson as a skilled former special forces soldier who exacts justice on the people who kidnap his daughter. The show features Clive Standen in the lead role, with Jennifer Beals, Gaius Charles, Brooklyn Sudano, and Monique Gabriela Curnen in regular supporting roles.