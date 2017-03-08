Next Up The Most Anticipated New Winter Shows

Tom Hardy's brutal period drama Taboo has been renewed for a second season, FX and the BBC announced Wednesday.

"Tom and Steve and the show's brilliant producers are promising something daring, different but equally unmissable and I'm delighted that the BBC is partnering with FX once again to roll Taboo out to audiences across the world," BBC Drama boss Piers Wenger said in a statement.

"We are grateful and excited to continue our relationship with the BBC and FX in contributing towards British drama," Hardy said. "Fantastic news."

Tom Hardy, Taboo

The first season, which earned mixed critical reviews, ended on Feb. 28.

The series was created by Tom Hardy, his father Chips Hardy and producer Steven Knight, and stars the younger Hardy as James Keziah Delaney, a man who returns to 1814 London to take over his father's shipping company after the old man's death. Most people thought he'd died in Africa, and his time in the wilderness changed him, and he deals with the betrayals and conspiracies and intrigue with extreme prejudice. Also he's having an incestuous affair with his half-sister Zilpha Geary (Oona Chaplin).

Season 2 will also consist of eight episodes. A premiere date has not been set.

Taboo is produced by the BBC and airs first in U.K., with FX serving as the U.S. distributor.