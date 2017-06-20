For those in need of a good ol' scream sesh, So You Think You Can Dance has your back. Monday night's episode, which centered on auditions taking place in Los Angeles, featured two contestants with a very specific brand of dancing.

Contortionists Eric Bossett and Felix Gomez blew the judges away with two separate, but equally explosive performances in which they bent their limbs in ways unfathomable to the human mind. The extreme body-bending had people shouting, covering their faces and probably wondering if they had a few bones removed in order to display such virile flexibility.

"I don't understand," Vanessa Hudgens said while instinctively wrapping her arms around her body. Same, Vanessa.

Unfortunately, their thrilling moves weren't enough to get them to Las Vegas. Both were eliminated after a round of choreography with Mandy Moore.

So You Think You Can Dance airs Mondays at 8/7c on Fox.