Now Playing Here Are Three Shows We're Excited to See This Fall

Grab your dynamite and head for high ground, folks! Tremors is returning, and bringing Kevin Bacon along with it.

Syfy has ordered a Tremors pilot, starring Bacon with Jason Blum executive producing and Andrew Miller (The Secret Circle) signing on as showrunner, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Bacon will reprise his role of repairman Valentine McKee from the 1990 classic film about giant worm monsters terrorizing the desert town of Perfection, Nev. It's now been 30 years since the Graboids first attacked and Valentine is back to save the day, despite his age and drinking problem.

"This is the only character I've played that I've ever thought about revisiting. I just got to thinking, where would this guy end up after 25 years?" Bacon said in a statement. "Andrew Miller has a fantastic take on it and we hope to create a show that will be fun and scary for fans of the movie and folks that have yet to discover it. Let's kick some Graboid ass!"

Add shows to your watchlist now!

While Bacon's involvement is a great sign that the pilot will eventually go to series, there is one important question lingering here: Will Reba McEntire also return? The country singer was undoubtedly the best part of the first film. Well, besides the giant, man-eating, multi-tongued worms, but those are also guaranteed to be in the show already too.

If Tremors gets the pickup it'll join Syfy's new original series line-up including the Superman prequel Krypton and Happy!, adapted from Grant Morrison's graphic novel.