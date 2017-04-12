Next Up The Most Anticipated New Winter Shows

And for Syfy's next trick... the network will make a third season of The Magicians appear!

The supernatural drama has been for Season 3, the network announced Tuesday. The news comes before the Season 2 finale, which is set to air Wednesday, April 19. The underrated show's most impressive trick is that its ratings have actually increased slightly in Season 2 from its Season 1 numbers.

Dubbed "a Harry Potter for grownups" by some, The Magicians is based on the Lev Grossman novels of the same name and is about a secret school for upstart magicians. Not rabbit-out-of-the-hat pseudo-sorcerers, but real, honest-to-goodness magic-doers.

The series stars Jason Ralph as Quentin Coldwater, a neophyte magician whose world is upended when he enrolls in the ultra-secret Brakebills University where his craft is honed. Stella Maeve, Olivia Taylor Dudley, Hale Appleman and Summer Bishil also star, while Supernatural's Sera Gamble serves as showrunner and executive producer.

The Magicians airs Wednesday nights at 9/8c on Syfy.