Syfy is officially getting a makeover.

Spurred by the popularity of high end scripted drama series like The Expanse and The Magicians, the NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment-owned network is adding major additions to its original programming slate, TV Guide has learned. The rebranded Syfy will refocus on science fiction, fantasy, fandom and superheroes, with three high-profile new series kicking off the effort.

First up is Krypton, a space fantasy series that will follow Superman's sexy grandfather (played by Cameron Cuffe) on his home planet two generations before its demise. After his House of El is "ostracized and shamed," gramps will fight to restore its honor alongside cast mates Georgina Campbell, Elliot Cowan, Ann Ogbomo, Rasmus Hardiker, Wallis Day, Aaron Pierre, and Game of Thrones alum Ian McElhinney.

Krypton will be produced by Warner Horizon Scripted Television, led by exec. producer David S. Goyer and and Damian Kindler, who will serve as showrunner.

Next is Happy!, a Christopher Meloni and Bobby Moynihan-starrer based on New York Times best-selling author Grant Morrison and Darick Robertson's graphic novel of the same name. Meloni stars as Nick Sax, "an intoxicated, corrupt ex-cop turned hit man who is adrift in a world of casual murder, soulless sex and betrayal." After a hit gone wrong, Sax will meet "a tiny, relentlessly positive, imaginary blue winged horse" named Happy, who of course will be played by Moynihan.

Happy! comes from producers Morrison and Brian Taylor, who co-wrote the pilot.

Finally, George R.R. Martin will leave Westeros behind with Nightflyers, a supernatural thriller based on his novella of the same name.

"Set in the future on the eve of Earth's destruction, a crew of explorers journey on the most advanced ship in the galaxy, The Nightflyer, to intercept a mysterious alien spacecraft that might hold the key to their survival," Syfy revealed. "As the crew nears their destination, they discover that the ship's artificial intelligence and never-seen captain may be steering them into deadly and unspeakable horrors deep in the dark reaches of space."

Executive producers Gene Klein, David Bartis, Doug Liman, Alison Rosenzweig, Michael Gaeta, Lloyd Ivan Miller, Alice P. Neuhauser, and Jeff Buhler will executive producer Nightflyers, with Buhler also on board to write the adaptation.

These three series will join previously-announced prestige projects like an adaptation of Aldous Huxley's Brave New World, Hyperion -- which is based off Dan Simmons' Hugo Award-winning bestselling novel, and produced by Bradley Cooper -- and Stranger in a Strange Land, based on Robert Heinlein's sci-fi novel.

Additionally, Syfy picked up the rights to broadcast all of the Harry Potter films (including Fantastic Beasts), and over a dozen Marvel movies. The network's "all-new look and feel" will debut on June 19.