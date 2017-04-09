Next Up The Most Anticipated New Winter Shows

Daphne (Katie Leclerc) is going to find herself at a major crossroads on her journey to becoming a doctor in the Switched at Birth series finale.

"Dropping" Chris' (Sam Adegoke) drug-test sample to help him avoid getting caught using steroids wasn't a great move, ethically speaking, for a doctor-in-training. In the show's final hour, she'll really struggle with whether she has what it takes to be an M.D.

"She ... reconfirms for herself her true belief in what she wants to do in this world," Leclerc teases. But does that necessarily mean medical school? After all, there are many ways to help those in need.

