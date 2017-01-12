The final season of Switched at Birth is nigh, and that means the show's central love triangle will have to be resolved... right?

When we last saw her, Bay (Vanessa Marano) had headed to China after finding out that Travis (Ryan Lane) was in love with her, and that Emmett (Sean Berdy) wasn't as eager to break up as he once was. Decisions are hard!

She won't have to waffle for long. A terrifying experience abroad leads Bay to an epiphany, and a bold statement to the guy she wants to be with. But will he accept - and is her decision the right one?

We can't tell you whether Bay chooses "Deaf Matt Damon" or her ex -- but we can say that the reaction by the guy she spurns is going to make waves that have repercussions throughout the entire final season.

