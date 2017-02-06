Switched at Birth fans had less than a full episode to think that the Bay (Vanessa Marano)-Travis (Ryan Lane)-Emmett (Sean Berdy) love triangle had resolved itself. Though Bay initially decided to give Travis a shot, by the end of the premiere, the trio found themselves right back where they started, after Emmett confessed that he made a huge mistake in letting Bay go.

Bay is going to keep Emmett's confession a secret for a hot minute as she tries to figure out what it all means, but that won't stop Travis from suspecting that the girl he loves is already having doubts.

"Travis definitely is a little insecure about the ghost of Emmett and wondering if this epic Bay-Emmett romance is always going to be carried in her heart and if she's privately comparing him to [it]," Switched creator Lizzy Weiss tells us. "It's going to cause some problems between them."

With only nine episodes left in the series, Bay is going to have to choose which man she wants to be with and stick to it. "Problems" doesn't sound too bad ... but trust us, this may end up being a dealbreaker.

