At the end of the last season of Switched at Birth, Daphne (Katie Leclerc) and Bay (Vanessa Marano) got an urgent phone call demanding that they return to Kansas City from China. But why were the girls still in China so long after their summer adventure anyway?

It wasn't because they wanted more dim sum. As you'll learn in the opening moments of the season premiere, one of our girls is in grave danger.

But there's a silver lining. Switched creator Lizzy Weiss tells us that the crisis will bring Daphne and Bay closer than ever before and actually inspire them to extend their trip.

So yeah, we'll get a glimpse of their life in China before they receive that ominous phone call. Bonus: You won't have to wait long to find out what that call is about.

