Switched at Birth fans have watched Daphne (Katie Leclerc) and Bay (Vanessa Marano) grow up from high school sophomores to young women about to leave college. At the end of the show's final season, which premieres at the end of the month, Bay and Daphne will have grown into the women they've always wanted to be, according to the show's stars.

"This show has always been about identity. What defines you? Is it your family or your environment?" Marano posed to TVGuide.com "What's so nice about all of it is that we've come to a point with these girls -- we started with these girls when they were teenagers just starting to figure themselves out."

Now that the girls are in early adulthood and have had the proper amount of time to adjust to having been switched at birth, we can see the people who they have grown into -- and imagine what might be in store for them for the rest of their lives.

"We finally get to see these characters who we've known for five seasons get to be the person they want to be. There are flaws, there are pros, there are cons, but they are becoming more comfortable in their skins," Marano said. "That's a beautiful thing that anyone can relate to, especially the people who have been watching and growing up with the show."

Switched at Birth returns for its fifth and final season on Tuesday, Jan. 31 at 9/8c.