Switched at Birth reaches a major milestone on Tuesday. The Freeform drama will air its 100th episode next week, and it's going to be a very special hour indeed.

Not only is cast member Lea Thompson directing the big episode, but it will see the return of Gilles Marini as Angelo, who died in a car accident in Season 3. The emotional hour will reunite the Kennish-Vasquez women --- Daphne (Katie Leclerc), Bay (Vanessa Marano) and Regina (Constance Marie) -- with their lost father and husband thanks to a girl who received his heart in a transplant.

The cast and crew of Switched at Birth found out that Season 5 would be their last during the filming of the 100th episode, but that doesn't stop them from celebrating reaching this huge landmark. The cast and creator Lizzy Weiss weighed in on reaching triple digits and what their time on the set of their show means to them.

Check out what they have to say about the big episode -- and get your tissues because it's going to tap into all of your feelings.

Switched at Birth's 100th episode airs Tuesday, March 21 at 9/8c.