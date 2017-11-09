It seems like there's still some tension between Street (Alex Russell) and his team on S.W.A.T.

In this exclusive clip from Thursday's episode, Street still doesn't seem to get that the team is a family and he needs to learn to work together instead of going out for himself — or it could end up with him getting pushed back down to being a patrol cop.

Chris (Lina Esco) tries to get Street to understand where the rest of the team is coming from while they're walking a dog for a citizen they're on duty protecting, but Street doesn't seem to get it. Instead he ends up picking up dog crap, but even though he knocks down the shot using a bag of poop as a ball, is he going to figure out how to be on the team?

S.W.A.T. airs Thursdays at 10/9c on CBS.

(Full disclosure: TV Guide is owned by CBS)