Things are going to get tense on this week's episode of S.W.A.T. when a group of homegrown terrorists start planting bombs in Los Angeles.

Hondo (Shemar Moore) has to step up and prove he deserves to be at the head of his team when the L.A.P.D. tracks down one of the bombers at the local college. Our exclusive clip shows Hondo bravely entering the classroom where the bomber, strapped with an explosive vest, is threatening a small group of students.

The bomber, who is cool with you calling him Kevin, is not stoked to see that a cop has shown up as he's obviously stressed. Some terse words are exchanged before Hondo gets down to business and asks what the bomber actually wants.

S.W.A.T. hasn't been afraid of action in its first three episodes, but this exchange is going to put the emphasis on Hondo's people skills rather than his ability to take down bad guys. Sometimes you need a soft approach, and this is a chance for Hondo to show that he's got it all.

