Hondo's (Shemar Moore) got a problem on this week's S.W.A.T., but its not a perp.

He shows up to check on Raymont (Aaron Bledsoe), the young man who was shot by the S.W.A.T. team in the pilot episode, at Raymont's mother's request. Much to Hondo's dissatisfaction, Raymont isn't that happy to see him. Let's face it, the kid has a serious attitude problem.

His 'tude is the least of Raymont's troubles though. As Raymont gets ready for school, his mom reveals to Hondo that she found a loaded gun under the teenager's bed. She's worried that he's not going to get his act together, and with college applications due soon his future is in jeopardy. Hondo promises that since S.W.A.T. is responsible for Raymont's condition that he's not going to let the kid fall of track — but is it already too late?

