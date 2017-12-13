It's going to be a blast from the past for Hondo (Shemar Moore) on this week's S.W.A.T..

The team leader gets a call from an old friend named LeRoy (Michael Beach) who needs his help. It turns out that Hondo and LeRoy grew up together and got into their fair share of nefarious activities in their knucklehead teens. Hondo was able to escape the gang life and join S.W.A.T. but LeRoy is behind bars for what seems to be a serious crime.

LeRoy isn't calling about himself though. His son Daryl apparently witnessed a drive-by and LeRoy is worried the boy is going to get himself killed or seriously injured if Hondo doesn't intervene. The request will require Hondo to go traipsing around in his old neighborhood and potentially riling up some of the old thugs he worked so hard to get away from.

When LeRoy acknowledges that it's a big ask Hondo says, "With our history? There's no such thing," which makes us believe there's a lot more to LeRoy being in prison than we think.

S.W.A.T. airs Thursday at 10/9c on CBS.

