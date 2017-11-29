A lot of times S.W.A.T.is about blowing stuff up, but sometimes solving a case requires a softer touch.

On this week's episode, the team is investigating a set of burglaries committed by S.W.A.T. imposters in an upscale neighborhood.

Chris (Lina Esco) decides to take the personal route when questioning a young woman about the case. She has the suspicion that the woman isn't telling them everything about what's going on — and let's be honest, the girl's "I'm not lying to you, I promise" only seems like a guarantee that she is lying — but Chris takes the experienced interrogator's approach to getting honest answers.

Fall TV Report Card: How's the New Class Doing?

In one of S.W.A.T.'s more touching scenes, Chris explains how she was abducted when she was 16 by a bunch of gang members who mistook her for a rival leader's girlfriend. They left her tied up for hours and the trauma made her afraid of going anywhere for months. No matter how hard she tried to get over it, she couldn't. Eventually, she says she "learned to go through it."

The story will hopefully help the girl see that her experience with the fake S.W.A.T. team won't stop her from trusting the actual good guys. Will it work though?

S.W.A.T. continues Thursdays at 10/9c on CBS.

(Full disclosure: TV Guide is owned by CBS)