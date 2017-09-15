A new series can have a great cast and a great premise, but it's not a complete package without a great theme song.

S.W.A.T. is a reboot of the original '70s TV show (that was also remade into a movie starring Samuel L. Jackson) -- but the one thing that's stayed the same through all of its iterations is a jamming theme song. S.W.AT. star Shemar Moore says the version of the song for the upcoming CBS procedural has a little more "stank" on it, but it's still the guitar-driven-heart-pumping riffs you know.

Do you need proof?

Never you worry, we went and got it for you. It turns out the entire cast is pretty stoked on their opening song, so we had them all sing it. Check out who has it down the best, and sorry not sorry if this gets stuck in your head for the rest of the day.

S.W.A.T. premieres Wednesday, Nov. 2 at 10/9c on CBS.

