Despite their break up in the Season 3 finale, there might still be hope for Josh (Nico Tortorella) and Liza (Sutton Foster) on Younger.

The much-talked-about couple ended things when Josh caught Liza smooching her boss Charles (Peter Hermann) right when he was about to propose to her. The betrayal left him brokenhearted but that doesn't mean the door is entirely closed on their relationship.

When asked about the possibility of Josh forgiving his ex, Tortorella told TVGuide.com, "I don't know. We'll see. It's an interesting season for the two of them." That's not a complete shut of the door, right?

It will be interesting to see how their dynamic changes over the course of the season since they'll be seeing a lot less of each other. "Josh and Liza, I think, will always love each other," Foster explained. "We have very few scenes together but there's always going to be something there. Even the lack of them together only makes you want them more."

Younger Season 4: How Long Can Liza Keep This Secret Going?

In that case, don't expect a reconciliation anytime soon. Season 4 will see Josh forming a close friendship with Liza's former BFF Kelsey (Hilary Duff), who also felt betrayed by her lies. Who knows where this newly-formed alliance is headed, and what that means for Josh and Liza's tumultuous romance.

"That is still up in the air," creator Darren Star said of who Liza will end up with at the end of the series. "It could be Josh. It could be Charles. It could be somebody else. They're not the only two men in the world, you know."

