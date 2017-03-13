Ray Donovan is getting a lot more star power next season. Susan Sarandon has joined the cast in a recurring role.

Sarandon, who currently stars as Bette Davis on FX's Feud, will play Samantha Winslow, the head of a movie studio, in Ray Donovan's fifth season, Deadline reports.

In addition to Feud, Sarandon's TV credits include Friends, Malcolm in the Middle, Bernard and Doris and You Don't Know Jack, all of which earned the actress Emmy nominations. She's also received five Oscar nominations and eight Golden Globe nods in her prolific career.

Sarandon won't be the only new face when Ray Donovan returns. Adina Porter, Brian White and Lili Simmons will all have recurring roles in the Showtime drama.

(Full disclosure: TVGuide.com is owned by CBS, the parent company of Showtime.)