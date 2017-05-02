Feud: Bette and Joan may be over, but one of the stars is already giving creator Ryan Murphy plenty of ammo for a new season.

Susan Sarandon appeared on Monday's Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen where she further fanned the flames of her war with Debra Messing. When host Andy Cohen asked Sarandon if the Feud star had run into her Twitter nemesis Messing since the bad blood began, Sarandon revealed they had been at several of the same Rangers games together, but have never spoke in person - not that Sarandon is bothered by this too much.

"She's not very well informed and so sometimes she gets in areas that she really hasn't thought through, maybe," Sarandon said, before going in for the kill. "She's Trumpian a little bit like that. So, I don't have anything against her personally. I just sometimes I have to say, 'But you don't have the information.'"

For those of you who weren't previously aware of this unlikely feud that pits one-half of Will & Grace vs. one-half of Thelma & Louise, it all began during the presidential election when Bernie stan Sarandon suggested that a Trump presidency would better serve the country in the long-run than a Clinton one.

Messing, a die-hard Clinton fan, hit back at Sarandon's comments Twitter, although she never tagged the actress in her posts. But that didn't stop Sarandon from responding to Messing's messages.

Susan Sarandon muses tht Trump prezcy wud b better 4 the country thn Hillary.Wonder if she'd say that if she were poor,gay,Muslim or immgrnt — Debra Messing (@DebraMessing) March 30, 2016

.@DebraMessing if it weren't for Sanders & whose interests HC doesn't represent, it is a dilemma. (2/2) — Susan Sarandon (@SusanSarandon) March 30, 2016

The pair has since continued to tweet and subtweet each other, while the rest of the internet sits back and sips tea. And honestly, it's not too hard to imagine Murphy drawing inspiration from this epic spat for a future season of his hit FX anthology Feud. Or who knows, maybe there will be Sarandon and Messing stand-ins in the upcoming election-themed season of American Horror Story?

We don't care how; we just need this story dramatized.