The prize for this week's team reward challenge on Survivor is a picnic on the Yasawa Islands, which, as host Jeff Probst puts it, are "truly one of the most stunning island chains in all of Fiji." But -- surprise, surprise -- there's a twist.

For the challenge, the castaways will be divided up into two teams of five. And as those of you keeping track at home know, there are currently 11 players left in the game. Ergo, one person has to sit out the challenge and miss out on even having a shot at the excursion.

Check out our exclusive sneak peek to see the players' reactions once Probst breaks the news to them.

However, all is not lost for the person who's stuck riding the bench: He or she will get a secret advantage that can be used later on in the game.

Survivor: Game Changers airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on CBS.

