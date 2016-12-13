On Wednesday, we'll finally determine once and for all which is the better generation: Millennials or Generation X?

OK, maybe the stakes aren't that high, but they are at least as far as the game of Survivor is concerned. After Wednesday's finale, one person will be crowned the Sole Survivor and go home with a check for a million dollars. The question is, who will it be -- and will they be a Millennial, or a Gen Xer?

We took a very scientific* look at the six contestants whose torches are still burning as we head into the final episode of Season 33. Here's our analysis of the castaways, ranked from least likely to most likely to win:

*not scientific at all

6. Bret LaBelle

Why he'll win: He probably won't. But if 2016 has taught us anything, it's that anything can happen when it comes to choosing winners.

Why he won't: Bret hasn't made any huge, game-changing moves that he could point to in order to sway the jurors in his favor. If anything, they'll remember him for the time he and Zeke ganged up on David to make fun of his anxiety. Not a good look. Although he could probably get a loyalty vote from Sunday.

5. Ken McNickle

Why he'll win: Ken seems to be well-liked by everyone on this season of Survivor, so he could potentially capture a social vote. Also, let's not forget that he has Jessica's mysterious legacy advantage in his pocket, which could give him a game-winning leg-up - like, for instance, an extra jury vote.

Why he won't: Like Bret, Ken hasn't made any big, resume-building moves, and his gameplay pales in comparison to some of the other potential finalists. In order for him to get the winning vote, at least some of the jurors would have to intentionally be voting against his opponents out of spite, and the game doesn't seem to be heading in that direction.

4. Hannah Shapiro

Why she'll win: Like Ken, Hannah seems to get along with most of her fellow castaways, so she has a chance, albeit a slim one, of winning. Her best odds come if she ends up in a Final 3 with Ken and Bret. And she does have one "big move" to point to: engineering Sunday's ouster in last week's episode. However ...

Why she won't: Convincing her alliance to turn on Sunday was a questionable strategy at best for Hannah. And if she's up against any combination of Adam, Jay and David, she'll be lucky to get even a single jury vote.

3. Adam Klein

Why he'll win: Adam has played a pretty ruthless game and has made clear-cut strategic moves and necessary betrayals practically since Day 1. And the fact that he chose not to use his reward-steal advantage was a smart move that will be appreciated and likely respected by the jurors. Plus, if he chooses to share the story of his mother's health struggle with the jury, it may earn him some sympathy votes. Or, a better scenario for Adam would be if Jay winds up on the jury and shares Adam's story for him - which would save Adam from looking like he's shamelessly trying to tug at the jurors' heartstrings.

Why he won't: It's possible Taylor's misinformation campaign about Adam not only helping him to bury the tribe's food, but also eating some of it, may stick in the minds of some jurors. And given that David and Jay have played arguably stronger games than Adam (and, in Jay's case, have firmer alliances with the jurors), it's unlikely that he could pull off a victory against either of them.

2. Jay Starrett

Why he'll win: Now that Jay has relinquished his idol, he's particularly vulnerable heading into the final Tribal Council. However, his proven skills in challenges coupled with the rest of the tribe viewing David as the bigger threat means that he still has a decent shot of making his case to the jury. And if he's not sitting next to David when he does so, Jay has the best Survivor resume this season, not to mention more solid votes on the jury.

Why he won't: Jay's arrogance may have left a sour taste in the mouths of some of the jurors. And, because he's likely viewed as the biggest threat other than David, there's a good chance the rest of the tribe will try to take him out before even getting to the final vote.

1. David Wright

Why he'll win: David has threaded that elusive Survivor needle by consistently making ruthless, game-changing moves; not pissing anyone off in the process; and somehow managing to avoid getting voted out even though his name's on the chopping block every week. In talking with the jury members for our exit interviews, the consensus is that most of them think David is the most deserving person to win this season.

Why he won't: Let's face it: The only way David's not walking away from Survivor: Millennials vs. Gen X a winner is if he gets eliminated ahead of the final vote. So it's on the rest of the remaining five contestants to ensure that happens. Sounds simple enough, right? Well, we know how that plan has played out over the past few weeks. Also, depending on how the final Tribal Council(s) plays out, a last-minute betrayal by David may cost him an extra two to three votes on the jury.

The three-hour Survivor: Millennials vs. Gen X finale/reunion special airs Wednesday at 8/7c on CBS. Who do you think will win?

(Full disclosure: TVGuide.com is owned by CBS.)