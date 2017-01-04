Dan Kay, who competed on Survivor: Gabon, died unexpectedly on New Year's Eve at the age of 40.

"He was known for his hard work, dedication, attention to detail and strong work ethic," his obituary reads. "In his free time, he enjoyed running, skiing, listening to music, and attending Crossway Christian Church. Dan had a smile that could light up a room."

Kay's passion for adventure is what lead him to compete on the CBS reality show in 2008. He lasted 21 days on the African coast before he became the eighth contestant voted out.

Survivor host Jeff Probst shared his condolences on Twitter, writing: "I just heard the very sad news about the sudden loss of Dan Kay of Survivor: Gabon. The Survivor family sends our love to Dan's family."

Kay is survived by his two young children, his girlfriend, his mother, his sister and two nieces.